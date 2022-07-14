Terrence Howard Says He Reinvented Physics, Wants to Give Uganda New Forms of Flight, Defense

Former Empire actor and red carpet scientist Terrence Howard gave an address in Uganda this week, in which he claimed “​I was able to identify the grand unified field equation they’ve been looking for, and put it into geometry.” This, Howard asserted, had led to him developing “a new hydrogen technology” that the country could use to defend itself. Howard, who studied engineering at Pratt but did not complete his degree, has a history of making bold if somewhat muddled scientific claims.

Howard, who has done marketing videos for a controversial ayahuasca retreat in Costa Rica, quit acting after Empire, then came out of retirement the following year for a TV project. He went mildly viral in 2019 for saying on the Emmys red carpet—in response to a totally unrelated question about his retirement from acting—that he had, in his words, “made some discoveries in my own personal life with the science that, y’know, Pythagoras was searching for.” Some of his discoveries are laid out on a website dedicated to proving that one times one equals two.

According to AllAfrica, Howard is currently visiting Uganda as part of a broader effort by the country to attract investment from people in the African diaspora. He was invited by Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Agriculture, animal industries and fishery, and who promised that Howard would “explore Uganda’s uniqueness and spread the word.” His address to a group of government officials was shared on Twitter by Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) and immediately prompted a round of ??????? from viewers across the globe.

VIDEO: I want to develop a New Hydrogen technology in Uganda. The main purpose of the project would be to defend the sovereignty of the country as far as technology is concerned – @terrencehoward #UBCUpdates pic.twitter.com/CFkr8Fhkmk — UBC UGANDA (@ubctvuganda) July 13, 2022

“We’re talking about unlimited bonding, unlimited predictable structures, super symmetry,” Howard said, in one representative part of the address. “The Lynchpins are now able to behave a a swarm, as a colony, that can defend a nation, that can harvest food, that can remove plastics from the ocean, that can give the children of Uganda and the people of Uganda an opportunity to spread this and sell these products throughout the world.”

(The Lynchpin was a reference to another Howard project. In a press release in 2021, Howard said he was partnering with an entrepreneur named Andrew Sobko to create a proprietary drone system dubbed The Lynchpin, which the pair claimed was protected by 86 patents.)

Howard did not immediately respond to a request for comment seeking clarification on how he identified the grand unified field equation and what this means.