Terrible Photos Of Amazing Outfits at Charli XCX’s Melbourne Concert

The best things in life sit at the centre of contradictions. Ugly/Hot, Good/Bad, Hideous/Beautiful. Without the mediocre things in life, how is one supposed to appreciate the exceptional?
With that in mind, I brought my piece of shit digital camera along to Charli XCX’s Melbourne concert.
It has been well-established that Charli’s audience-base, being as they are primarily queer, young and interested in hyperpop [or, in other words, hot], are likely to be some of the best-dressed fans one could fathom. Add to that the general aura of “Melbourne style” and the concert’s locale in the Inner North, a mecca for the young, beautiful and damned that draws in immaculately dressed cuties from across the city like Marine Serre-clad ants to honey, and you have all the makings for an Unmissable Fashion Moment.
A good outfit is still a good outfit even when photographed on a two-bit relic from the early 00s. And these photos prove it.