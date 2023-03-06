Terrible Photos Of Amazing Outfits at Charli XCX’s Melbourne Concert

The best things in life sit at the centre of contradictions. Ugly/Hot, Good/Bad, Hideous/Beautiful. Without the mediocre things in life, how is one supposed to appreciate the exceptional?

With that in mind, I brought my piece of shit digital camera along to Charli XCX’s Melbourne concert.

It has been well-established that Charli’s audience-base, being as they are primarily queer, young and interested in hyperpop [or, in other words, hot], are likely to be some of the best-dressed fans one could fathom. Add to that the general aura of “Melbourne style” and the concert’s locale in the Inner North, a mecca for the young, beautiful and damned that draws in immaculately dressed cuties from across the city like Marine Serre-clad ants to honey, and you have all the makings for an Unmissable Fashion Moment.

A good outfit is still a good outfit even when photographed on a two-bit relic from the early 00s. And these photos prove it.

Starting off with a high contender for best dressed. This is @diienastii.

Joining @diienastii we have @dj_lux__, photographer extraordinaire.

Listen to me: if i knew how to turn off the “date” setting I would.

we are dripping in local independent designers. just dripping.

it’s the slutty little peek of those cowbaby boots.

the drip on the left. This is esoteric father chic and I cannot express how gorgeous these two were.

need their @s

this friend group were so chic and immediately got into album cover formation when I requested a photo. Impeccable organisation.

unfortunately the marine serre reflective shirt demanded the spotlight and stole the flash from the rest of the fits. We could not have expected anything less.

cleared the entire stairwell for this one and it was worth it.

the dogshit camera doesn’t want you to know these two were also high contenders for best dressed.

by using a cheap digital camera with a broken display and a “date” feature I can’t turn off, I absolve myself from any allegations of being a shit photographer. It isn’t me! It’s the camera!

although…. isn’t that a saying? “a poor craftsperson blames their tools”? well I’m not a craftsperson, i’m a girl with a dream and no talent for photography. this is she.

adorable. This is perfect.

maybe I do have a talent for photography after all…. put these in the NGV!

a slogan tee featuring the only statement that is wholly true and just in the english language. magnificent.

THE TIGHTS… THE BELT… the eye makeup.

They are beautiful!! roses, roses, roses…

one more…. contender number three for best dressed.

is that… famous amazing youtuber mike’s mic???

now this. this is 27.

when charli says “put ur hands up” u obey.

the sweetest bbs who were our dancefloor neighbours.

yes. adorable.

noooo because we are literally stopping traffic.

and what did we say…. SHOW STOPPING.

this is glamour. this is leaving the party looking even hotter than when you went in.

and the camera ate it up. nom nom nom.

best dressed best dressed. SHe literally stopped traffic, i have no choice but to deliver the trophy hence.

Follow Arielle on Instagram and Twitter.

Read more from VICE Australia and subscribe to our weekly newsletter, This Week Online.