Terrifying Stan Twitters Rejoice as Nicki Minaj Jumps on a BTS Song

Nicki Minaj has spent the last week raging at Travis Scott for selling albums, saying the whole thing was just a joke, cancelling a tour, claiming that the recording industry has conspired against her, and telling her fans to harass a journalist. It’s been a rough one. It will end, however, with a verse on Korean megastar boy band BTS’s remix of “IDOL,” which came out this morning. It’s not the easiest song to get through unless you’re jacked up on caffeinated vodka, dancing next to a bouncer outside a glass-fronted club in an anonymous town, feeling the Ibiza synths roll through you before you hurl on the sidewalk one last time. But if you push all the way through, you’ll hear Minaj rapping “I’m here, word to John Mayer,” which is mildly amusing. Listen to the song below.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.