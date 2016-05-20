PREMIERE: Here’s Terror’s Ripping Video for “No Time For Fools”

The Los Angeles hardcore band Terror’s been doing this damn thing for nearly 15 years now—without any sign of slowing down. Need proof? Pop in their 2015 record The 25th Hour, which is packed full of pit-starters to which anyone can throw down. Today, Noisey is happy to premiere the band’s video for “No Time for Fools,” directed by Eric Thompson and Andrew Kline of PushOneStop.com, which is one of the record’s best cuts. The clip shows group members on tour from a first person perspective, revealing what it’s like day in and day out doing it. And of course you get a glimpse of what it’s like to be at one of their shows, in a sea of projectile bodies coming from every direction—just the way hardcore was meant to be.

Watch “No Time for Fools” below, and try not to lose a limb.

Catch Terror on Tour with Power Trip, Harms Way, Angel Du$t, Fury, and Red Death.

7/6 Chicago, Il @ The Double Door

7/7 Louisville, Ky @ The New Vintage

7/8 Columbus, Oh @ Ace of Cups

7/9 Detroit, Mi @ The Sanctuary

7/10 Toronto, On @ Velvet Underground

7/11 Montreal, Qc @ Les Foufounes Electiques

7/12 Albany, Ny @ Upstate Concert Hall

7/13 Holyoke, Ma @ The Waterfront Tavern

7/14 Long Island, Ny @ Revolution

7/15 Virginia Beach, Va @ Shaka’s Live

7/16 Greensboro, Nc @ Greene Street Live

7/17 Atlanta, Ga @ The Masquerade

7/19 Jacksonville, Fl @ 1904

7/20 St. Petersburg, Fl @ Local 662

7/21 Baton Rouge, La @ The Dojo

7/22 Houston, Tx @ Walters

7/23 Dallas, Tx @ Club Dada

7/24 San Antonio, Tx @ The Korova

7/26 Phoenix, Az @ The Nile Theater

7/27 Chula Vista, Ca @ The Industry

7/28 Los Angeles, Ca @ Union

7/29 Berkeley, Ca @ Gilman Street

7/30 Anaheim, Ca @ Chain Reaction

