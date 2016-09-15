Our New Special ‘TERROR’ Investigates the Five Deadliest Terrorist Groups

In our new five-part special, VICE founder Suroosh Alvi travels the world to investigate the origins and impact of the world’s deadliest terrorist organizations: al Qaeda in Yemen, al Shabaab in Somalia, Boko Haram in Nigeria, the Tehrik-i-Taliban in Pakistan, and the Islamic State in Iraq.

He speaks with activists, victims, government officials, and soldiers on different sides of the war on terror to investigate the brutal and sometimes surprising history of these organizations.

“Both sides of the war on terror see the universe as binary—good versus evil, us versus them—a view that’s endlessly self reinforcing” says Alvi about the series. “It’s been as bad for Islam as it has been for the world. The question I want to answer is how do we stop that cycle. I’m trying to understand the past 15 years—terrorism and the war on terror—and whether there’s any end in sight.”



