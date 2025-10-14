Terrorgram: Police Worldwide Are Still Fighting the Neo-Nazi Crime Network

On August 12, 2024, a teenager only identified as ‘Arda K’ waded into the dining area of an open-air cafe in Eskisehir, Turkey and stabbed five people, a chest-mounted camera streaming the attack live on Kick. The victims—one of whom nearly died after having his throat slit with a camping knife—had all spent time earlier in the day praying at a nearby mosque. As well as the two knives and small axe Arda K was carrying, he was also wearing a vest bearing the Schwarze Sonne (Black Sun) symbol associated with neo-Nazism.

A few weeks ago, on September 25, Arda—whose full surname, Küçükyetim, has subsequently come out in the press—was sentenced to 75 years and five months in prison for the attacks. A couple of months before that, another man named Skyler Philippi pleaded guilty to attempting to use a “weapon of mass destruction”—a drone containing explosives—to destroy an energy facility in Nashville, Tennessee. Despite the vast distance between them, both young men had been radicalized by the same global network. Known as Terrorgram, it has been linked since its inception in 2021 to at least five terror attacks and a spate of other crimes worldwide.

VICE has reported extensively on Terrorgram, whose name was inspired by the Telegram app on which it predominantly operated before a concerted effort was made by law enforcement to shut it down in late 2024. The network aimed to inspire attacks by spreading propaganda, practical advice, and resources and central to its messaging was the creation of a “terror legacy” modeled after jihadist groups, where those carrying out white supremacist violence were elevated to the status of “saints.” The network made a point of marking anniversaries of attacks targeting Jews, Black people, and LGBTQ communities, glorifying the perpetrators and encouraging others to carry out similar acts.

The group distributed four core ideological PDFs, which mixed extremist ideology with detailed attack instructions. Aping the design of underground punk zines, chilling passages refer to “torches” being passed between “men of action,” while others call for attacks on infrastructure and police and the mass killing of non-white people.

“The idea of effectively policing a diffuse global network of chronically online shut-ins who secretly harbor neo-Nazi ideals might seem equivalent to herding cats”

Alongside these texts, Terrorgram maintained another PDF of potential targets, which included journalists, financial professionals, and prominent members of Jewish and Black communities, and elsewhere published instructions for creating explosives such as napalm, thermite, pipe bombs, and dirty bombs. Often, it would attempt to conceal explicit instructions within fictional narratives. The network also circulated audio recordings of terrorist manifestos and even produced a 24‑minute propaganda film glorifying acts of white supremacist terror.

While the idea of effectively policing a diffuse global network of chronically online shut-ins who secretly harbor neo-Nazi ideals might seem equivalent to herding cats, law enforcement are making headway with arrests and not just of figures like Küçükyetim and Philippi. Described by the U.S. Department of Justice as “leader of Terrorgram” from July 2022 until her arrest in September 2024, 35-year-old California resident Dallas Humber pleaded guilty on August 18 this year to charges of soliciting assassinations, terrorist attacks, and hate crimes on behalf of the group.

Almost as soon as she’d been arrested, a new Terrorgram offshoot sprung up on Telegram calling for her release. Posts on the channel warned fellow travelers that federal agents had infiltrated far‑right spaces but urged them to not relent in their efforts: “Now more than ever, I stress how important it is that we keep on going,” one message read. “The justice system wants this to be a big win; they want this to be the defeat of Terrorgram, and we cannot let them. Do not go silently into that good night.”

Though many Terrorgram channels are now deleted or dormant, the group’s propaganda continues to circulate, and it continues to pose a threat, particularly when it comes to radicalizing young men. Links to its PDFs and celebrations of terrorism are still widely shared in extremist spaces. To date, around a dozen individuals linked to the network have been arrested. However, given Terrorgram’s scale and global reach, many contributors remain active—either plotting attacks or working to build the next generation of Terrorgram channels.

Find more of Michael Corech’s reporting at his Substack, Red Pill Reversal.