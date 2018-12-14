TESCO CHRISTMAS SANDWICH AND A PUKE ON THE NIGHT BUS

Little Christmas tradition, this, isn’t it: swaying pissed with a big carrier bag at your feet filled with 1 x Tesco Christmas sandwich no meal deal, 1 x entire pipe of Pringles you think you’re going to get round to cracking but won’t, 1 x can of lager taken from a 4 x of lager that the lad on the self-service checkouts couldn’t be bothered arguing with you about so just let you scan it for £4 and go, and one person next to you half-singing Fairytale of New York, and this is horrible, isn’t it: the fluorescence, the feeling of the sweat on your brow, the mayonnaise, the crumbling pigs-in-blankets, the imminent feeling of regret, the knowledge that you’re not even home yet and you’re already back at work in five hours. Get off two stops early and puke in a bin while the neon fizz of your neighbour’s fairy lights illuminate your despair.

You are now ready for the morning after the night before, because for some reason every office Christmas party is on a fucking Thursday and you’re not given the day off free the next morning: