Tesla Cybertruck Explosion at Trump Hotel Under Investigation as Possible Act of Terror

The Tesla Cybertruck explosion that occurred outside of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, January 1 is now being investigated as a possible act of terror.

Video footage of the explosion shared on social media shows the truck exploding just outside of the hotel’s entrance. Per ABC News, the driver of the truck was killed and at least 7 bystanders were injured by the explosion, which quickly carried smoke clouds throughout the strip.

Videos by VICE

Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Under Investigation as Possible Act of Terror

Donald Trump’s son and the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, Eric Trump, released a statement on X about the incident.

“Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas,” Trump wrote. “The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism.”

Elon Musk also shared an update on X, stating that the vehicle was allegedly in proper working order at the time of the explosion.

“We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself,” Musk posted. “All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion.”

This is a developing story.



