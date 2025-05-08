Tesla Reportedly Has $800 Million Worth of Cybertrucks That Nobody Wants

Tesla is overstocked with Cybertrucks, the PS1 graphics-looking mobile monument to Elon’s deep lack of creativity. With over 10,000 unsold units just sitting in dealerships, the stainless steel monstrosity has become more burden than an automotive revolution.

Despite Musk’s grand claims of selling 250,000 Cybertrucks annually, and a million reservations that may as well have been scribbled on crumpled cocktail napkins, Tesla barely eked out 6,400 Cybertruck sales in Q1 of 2025.

Videos by VICE

At this rate, they’d be lucky to hit 20,000 by year’s end. And that’s assuming the accelerator doesn’t glue itself to the floor again, or any number of the many, many shocking reasons Cybertrucks have been recalled in their brief existence.

They appear to be held together with Elmer’s glue.

Why Aren’t Tesla Cybertrucks Selling Well?

The Cybertruck, a once massively hyped vehicle that would usher in a new era for EVs, is now being called a flop. Even with massively discounted financing, Tesla can’t move these things.

It probably doesn’t help when your car has been colloquially nicknamed the “Swasticar” after the company’s CEO/mascot, Elon Musk, started aligning himself with far-right movements from the US to Germany.

The truck has become a rolling burning effigy in global protests, thanks to Musk’s charming blend of associating himself with fascists while helping the Trump administration slash and burn the federal government for no reason other than, seemingly, to consolidate power.

Combine that with Tesla’s worst sales in Europe in years and a rollback of Cybertruck production, and it’s easy to see why Cybertrucks are just sitting around, waiting for someone to officially label them the DeLorean of the 21st century.

Desperate to offload inventory, Tesla dropped a “cheaper” $69,990 Rear Wheel Drive version in April that comes with fewer features and—one assumes a complimentary disclaimer, or maybe even a guarantee, that something on this thing will fall off within a few months.

It feels like white flags are being waved all over the place, especially as Tesla redirects workers from Cybertruck production back to the Model Y. While we can’t yet write Cybertruck’s obituary, the prognosis is grim.

What was once marketed as the future of transportation now feels like a midlife crisis on wheels. It has simultaneously become a Swasticar and a Gen-Xer divorcemobile, a pair of reputation-ruining associations that will take a miracle to recover from.