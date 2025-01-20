Tessa Blanchard Welcomed Back to TNA With “She’s a Racist” Chants

Tessa Blanchard may have won her TNA return but she certainly didn’t win over the fans.

Blanchard returned to TNA at Final Resolution, targeting former multi-time Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. She said she’s back to take what she feels belongs to her. During the match, the crowd let it be known exactly how they feel about her. They didn’t shy away from belting out “she’s a racist,” that nobody could shy away from.

Tessa Blanchard’s Racism Controversy

Blanchard was once a huge part of the Knockouts division and showed great promise. She had several companies looking to scoop her up, but that quickly changed. After becoming the first woman to win the IMPACT World Championship, she was stripped of the championship and terminated from her contract.

The controversies surrounding her at the time were mainly claims of bullying her colleagues and allegations of racism. While Blanchard has insistently denied those claims, other women have since spoken out about situations and personal experiences with the wrestler.

This ruined her reputation inside the squared circle and she’s never been able to recover. In 2021 she re-signed with WOW (Women of Wrestling) for their relaunch. She was expected to be a big part of the brand. After a falling out with the company, she bounced around to several other promotions before landing back in TNA late last year.

Blanchard allegedly claims she’s not signed to TNA, however, Fightful Select reports that isn’t true. She’s actually a full-time member of the company. According to TNA sources Fightful spoke to, if she hadn’t signed they wouldn’t be factoring her into creative plans.

The Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer recently stated that there could be interest from WWE. Some within the company want to work with her, but they might be gauging the public’s reception of her TNA run. This comes after TNA and WWE announced a huge multi-year deal to talent swap.

This would be smart on WWE’s part, considering the Hulk Hogan fiasco a few weeks ago. The WWE Raw premiere on Netflix should’ve been a huge deal for WWE. Instead, it was soured by Hogan getting booed out of the building.