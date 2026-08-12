Tetris Fortnite Collab Confirmed for Chapter 7 Season 4 – Mythic Item Revealed

Epic Games has confirmed that a Tetris Fortnite collab is coming in Chapter 7 Season 4 on August 20. The classic puzzle game crossover was revealed in an official Fortnite Override teaser trailer that showed off a new Tetris Mythic item.

Fortnite Tetris Mythic Item Revealed for Chapter 7 Season 4

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games revealed the Tetris Fortnite Override collab that will be coming to Chapter 7 Season 4 in a new teaser trailer. The short clip shows Peely using what appears to be a Tetris Mythic item that spawns blocks in the sky before dropping them onto enemies below.

Videos by VICE

The Tetris Fortnite collab was revealed through a Fortnite Override ARG that Epic Games launched on Discord. Players have had to “hack the lobby” by entering the right code. The Tetris trailer was unlocked after users correctly guessed the latest password.

It’s currently unclear how extensively Tetris will be incorporated into Chapter 7 Season 4. However, leaks and rumors suggest that Fortnite Override will be heavily themed around “hacking” and “gaming legends,” making the classic puzzle franchise a surprisingly good fit.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Tetris Fortnite collab release date is Thursday, August 20, 2026. The retro gaming crossover will debut alongside the launch of Fortnite Override and appears to include a new Tetris Mythic item that lets players summon falling blocks into the battle royale map.

It’s unclear whether the collab will include anything beyond the new Mythic and other cosmetics. Unlike Sonic, or 99 Nights in the Forest, Tetris doesn’t exactly have an obvious character that could be turned into a traditional Fortnite skin.

Because of this, the crossover could be limited to cosmetic items such as Back Blings, Pickaxes, Wraps, Emotes, or Gliders inspired by the game’s iconic blocks. With Tetris now confirmed, here are all of the Chapter 7 Season 4 collabs announced so far:

Sonic

99 Nights in the Forest

Persona 5

Tetris

One of the next collabs rumored to be announced for Chapter 7 Season 4 is a Kingdom Hearts crossover. However, this has not yet been confirmed. Many speculate that it could be revealed on August 15 during the Kingdom Hearts D23 panel.

Interestingly, this also lines up with the Unstable Story Moment Fortnite live event happening on the same day. Regardless with the reveal of Tetris, it’s now confirmed that Chapter 7 Season 4 will be a Gaming Legends-themed season when it launches on August 20. Only time will tell if previous leaks were also accurate, and Megaman and Pac-Man will also be stepping into the battle royale.