Texans Can Now Register to Vote at Taco Trucks

If you were one of the estimated 100 million Americans who watched the presidential debates on Monday night, you might have felt a little tickle inside during key moments of opposition between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, a rumbling that softly whispered, “OH SHIT THE FUTURE OF OUR COUNTRY IS HANGING IN THE BALANCE AND ONE OF THESE CANDIDATES IS GOING TO BE THE LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD OH MY GOD THESE PEOPLE WILL HAVE THE NUCLEAR CODES WHAT THE HELL IS EVEN HAPPENING,” or something along those lines.

Anyways, voting is important. If you want to have any say into which Illuminati Lizard Person sits around the Oval Office deciding which stuff to blow up next and whether you’ll ever be able to afford carpal tunnel surgery, you’ve got to vote. And to vote, you’ve got to be registered.

Would you like a taco with that voter registration? You’re in luck if you live in Houston.

Starting on Monday and running through October 11, people in the Houston area can register to vote by sidling on up to eight different taco trucks in the area that are currently also operating as mobile voter registration booths, according to Houston Public Media. Wanna hit El Taquito for a torta? In addition to some killer barbacoa, it comes with a side of democracy.

The campaign—launched by Thomas Hull of design firm Rigsby Hull in conjunction with Latino activism group Mi Familia Vota—is piggybacking off of a now-infamous remark made by Latinos for Trump founder Marco Gutierrez, wherein he commented, “My culture is a very dominant culture, and it’s imposing and it’s causing problems. If you don’t do something about it, you’re going to have taco trucks on every corner.”

Naturally, America’s love of tacos and inability to understand why anyone would fear a convenient and delicious Mexican food truck caused the saying #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner to go viral.

“We’re also handing out information on where to vote… and on Election Day and the process of voting, ’cause [registering] folks to vote is half the battle. The other half is getting folks to the polls,” Hull told Houston Public Media.

The aroma of carnitas should certainly help.