Texas Beats UNC at the Buzzer in Texas

Texas Beat North Carolina 84-82 with one of the closest buzzer beaters you’re going to see. They had to review the shot for several minutes before they were satisfied that Javan Felix did get it off, and he seemed like he did just get it off. UNC scored with just under eight seconds left to tie the score at 82, and rather than call timeout, Texas just took the ball right back up the court. Isaiah Taylor fired a three with about three seconds left that hit the back of the rim, but a long rebound went almost right to Felix and he quickly fired up a shot that just got off his fingertips before the clock ticked to zero and the backboard went red.

UNC was ranked No. 3 in the country coming into the game and even though it was on his home court, it’s a huge win for Shaka Smart in his first year at Texas. After the game Smart said, “I’ll tell you what, I’m glad I didn’t call a timeout.” Indeed.

Videos by VICE

[ESPN]