Texas Governor Jinxes* the Hell Out of the Astros

The Astros had themselves a pretty good seventh inning today against the Royals. They hit postseason back-to-back home runs for the first time in franchise history and took a 6-2 lead. The Astros also had themselves a pretty godforsaken eighth inning, giving up five runs on five hits and one error. So…what happened in the interim?

Judging by the timestamp on this tweet that has since been deleted, Texas Governor Greg Abbott happened. The tweet, which congratulated the Astros for winning a game (and series!) that is still not over as I sit here typing, was sent at 3:02 pm. Assuming the Governor is in Texas, that would put it right after the seventh inning ended and right before that disaster eighth began. Way to go, Gov!

*Jinxes are not real.**

**Except this one.***

***Maybe.