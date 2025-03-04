texas-middle-schoolers-shared-a-needle-to-tattoo-themselves-mid-class

How oblivious do you have to be as a teacher to not notice that several of your students are sharing a needle in the middle of class to give themselves tattoos? That’s exactly what happened at Travis Intermediate School in Greenville, Texas.

Several teachers have been suspended in response, and an investigation has been launched into the matter since sharing needles is a bit of a health risk that can lead to the spread of diseases like HIV and hepatitis B and C.

Ashley Armstrong is the parent of an 11-year-old boy who had either given himself or was given by a friend a pair of tattoos that read “I heart my lord” on his arm and “JC” on his hand. The kid likes Jesus.

Speaking to a local Fox affiliate, Armstrong said, “The needle was shared several times. From one class to another class to another class. How is it that these kids are getting tattoos in class and not one teacher noticed it?”

It’s unclear how many students tattooed themselves or each other, or if any of the tattoos get any cooler than what Armstrong’s son got etched on him. We can only hope that at least one of them has a crude eagle tattooed on their back with the wings extending down to their arms, so when they flap their arms, it looks like the eagle is flying.

All the rural kids involved have undergone blood tests to detect any illnesses they may have contracted while sharing needles like a bunch of big-city heroin addicts. Still, their parents are concerned about any long-term health consequences that could arise from such irresponsible behavior.

Such is the life of a parent. You spend so much time instilling valuable life lessons into them, trying to teach them right from wrong, trying to lead by example as you teach them to respect others, that you totally forget to teach them the valuable lesson of not having your friends tattoo you in the middle class with the same dirty needle that just tattooed several other kids. I guess there are some lessons they have to learn on their own.