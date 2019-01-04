Texas police are offering $100K for information on gunman who killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes

Texas authorities released a composite sketch of the gunman who killed a black 7-year-old in Houston last weekend when he sprayed bullets into her family’s car when they were out grabbing coffee early Sunday morning.



“We’re not going to rest until we find justice for Jazmine,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during a press conference on Thursday addressing the killing of Jazmine Barnes. Authorities have also released surveillance footage of a red /maroon pickup truck, which the gunman may have been driving.

Gonzalez added that activists are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the gunman’s arrest. He’s believed to be a white man in his 40s who was wearing a hoodie at the time of the shooting, and the composite sketch was pulled together from descriptions given by Jazmine’s mother, LaPorsha Washington, and her three sisters.

Gonzalez said in an earlier press conference that the murder appears “totally unprovoked” and added there’s no reason to believe the family did anything wrong.

Washington was in the car with her four daughters, ranging in age from 6 to 15, on Sunday morning when a red pickup truck pulled up beside them. From the driver’s seat, the gunman began shooting into Washington’s car — where the family was clearly in view, since the vehicle didn’t have tinted windows. In addition to killing Jazmine, the gunman shot Washington in the arm, and her 6-year-old daughter was also injured.

“He didn’t even know her. He didn’t know who she was,” Washington told KTRK-TV in reference to Jazmine. “She did not deserve this. She did not deserve this at all.

Cover image: Courtesy of Harris County Sheriff’s Office