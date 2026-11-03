Texas Rapper Reveals Family Compound Construction Project: ‘They Treat Me Like the King of the Palace’

Texas rapper BigXthePlug has revealed plans to construct a family compound.

During an October 2026 appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, BigX spoke about the project with host Shannon Sharpe. He explained that he’s already doing a lot to support his family, and this would make it much easier.

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“‘Cause it’s like, now I got to deal with [your aunt calling for] mortgage, your cousin calling for rent, this person calling for this, light bill, gas bill. Everything already [taken] care of,” BigX said. “So that’s one less burden on me.”

BigXthePlug is building a massive compound for his entire family to live in his home state

As part of the compound, BigX noted that he’s having a “convention center” constructed. This will be for both sides of his family to spend more time together. “I got to do ’cause it’s going to be less on me,” he asserted.

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Interestingly, BigX said that his current household already includes his immediate family; his mother, grandmother, and sisters. All of whom don’t have to work. The house is also home to two security guards.

“I treat everything like we call our house the kingdom, ’cause we treat each other like kings and queens,” BigX said. “They treat me like the king of the palace, and I treat them like the queens of the kingdom. That’s how it’s supposed to be.”

BigXthaPlug also weighed in on the longevity of rap, which he believes is dying

Elsewhere in his conversation with Sharpe, BigXthaPlug confessed that he believes rap is a dying genre. He blames this on drill rap and social media. “I been rapping five years. Ain’t no way I should be at the top,” BigX said. “There’s no way somebody that got a TikTok song should have the number one hip-hop song in the world.”

He continued, “You got people who been rapping their whole life, who been in this game forever and know the ins and outs, and you’re in the same boat as Future. How does that work? It’s people who ain’t put in a lick of work in the same category as Drake.

BigX finally added, “The hip-hop game, I feel like, now is a money game.”

Photo by Steve Jennings/FilmMagic