Texas Tech Bench Player Seemingly Dupes LSU Into Passing Him The Ball

I remember in high school, one of my classmates used to go to every basketball game, and if the other team had possession around 20 seconds left in a close game, he’d start a 10-second countdown chant with our fans. The scoreboard clearly read 20 seconds, but no player was going to look up, so the opposing team would fire off a hasty shot, giving our team enough time to seal the game. It was a pretty dick move—but, hey, it worked a lot.

Now, it’s unclear if a similar kind of fuckery is going on with Texas Tech in this situation, but it sure feels shady.

Early in the first quarter at their home game against LSU, Texas Tech had already made off with a decent lead, and no gamesmanship seemed necessary. But some dude on Tech’s bench jumped up and held his arms up as if he were open for the pass. (Maybe he was trying to call out a play, but come on.)

The LSU player spotted Dude out of his periphery and fired a long pass—ironically after the commentators were lauding Tech’s superior passing skills—that didn’t seem to be intended for his own man. Bench Dude caught it and handed it off to the ref, clapping and looking pretty pleased with himself. Nefarious stuff here.