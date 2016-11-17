Text A Doctor! If You Want.

Something we talk a lot about at Tonic is how hard it is to get quick and reliable answers to general health questions via the internet (not reliable), or, even better, from a doctor (not quick).



In the coming months, we’ll be featuring people and companies that are using technology to change the field of medicine. Sherpaa, an online doctor practice, is one of them.



What this means for you: Sherpaa doctors have agreed to answer VICE readers’ general health questions via text from 9 to 6pm on weekdays. Text your queries to the number above, and a Sherpaa MD will hit you back.



Here at Tonic, we’ll be keeping an eye on the questions you’re asking and the issues you’re most concerned about. We’ll use that data to guide some of our most informative stories. You, meanwhile, will get a little reassurance about whatever’s on your mind.