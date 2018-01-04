Entertainment ‘Text Exorcism,’ Today’s Comic by Ida Neverdahl By Ida Neverdahl January 4, 2018, 5:06pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out more of Ida Eva Neverdahl’s art on her Tumblr, blog, and Instagram. Tagged:Comics!, Exorcism, ida neverdahl, Love, phone, text message, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Photos Of Tumblr Girls 10 Years On at Sky Ferreira’s Melbourne Show 06.06.24 By Arielle Richards and Joel Condello Meet Australia’s Deepest Couple 06.04.24 By David Allegretti If You Pay for a Sky Ferreira Show, You Get a Sky Ferreira Show 06.03.24 By Adele Luamanuvae Underworld Review: Does ‘Born Slippy’ Make Sense In the Opera House? 05.31.24 By Aleksandra Bliszczyk