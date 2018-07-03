Teyana Taylor Says There Won’t Be a “More Complete” ‘K.T.S.E.’

The muddled rollout of Teyana Taylor’s second album, K.T.S.E., won’t get the semi-tidy conclusion that she and her fans were hoping for. After telling Philadelphia radio host Big Boy last week that a “more complete” version of the Kanye West-produced seven-song record was on its way, Taylor yesterday responded on Twitter to a question about its whereabouts. “I guess we ain’t getting one,” she wrote next to a damning shrug emoji. She added: “At this point I will leave album the way it is & will just debut the extended records thru my visuals!”

A lot of clearance issues, shit takes time. At this point I will leave album the way it is & will just debut the extended records thru my visuals! https://t.co/rZ1GoLcuml — TEYANA M.J. TAYLOR (@TEYANATAYLOR) July 2, 2018

Taylor said last week that the G.O.O.D music team had struggled to clear samples for K.T.S.E. They couldn’t sort out Lauryn Hill’s “The Lost Ones” or an unspecified Sade song for the record, and Numero Group released a statement about one of their own samples turning up on the final release without full clearance. Kanye West works at a frantic pace, and these things take time. But that doesn’t help Taylor, who waited four years to release her second album only to seemingly be treated as an afterthought. “Nothing about her sophomore effort has seemed to be in her control,” Kristin Corry wrote last week, “allowing K.T.S.E to be overshadowed by Kanye’s antics, dense production, and time limit.” Sadly, that seems truer with every passing update on this album.

