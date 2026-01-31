Teyana Taylor Reveals the Crucial Advice Beyoncé Gave Her About Dealing With the Music Industry

Being a famous artist seems incredibly disorienting from the outside looking in. Sure, there’s all the adulation, but there’s also arguably an equal amount of scrutiny. Some artists sign terrible deals that keep them trapped and making less than they should. Grappling with all of that at once can wear even the strongest souls down. Teyana Taylor knows the ups and downs that come with the music industry better than most. To make it this far though, she needed a bit of guidance. Consequently, she credits a key piece of advice from someone who’s even more seasoned: Beyoncé.

During a late January 2026 interview with PEOPLE magazine, Taylor recalled doing choreography for Beyoncé’s 2006 music video for “Ring The Alarm.” At the time, she gave Teyana Taylor crucial advice towards operating in the music industry—something she also credits her mom for as well.

Teyana Taylor Explains How Beyoncé Helped Her Move in Music Industry

“I definitely came in the business at a time where I went into everything with my heart. And I didn’t understand certain things, and I would go to her and she’s just like, ‘Don’t take it personal.’ My mom would tell me the same thing,” the singer/actress recounted. “I didn’t know that certain things would be isolating where you would feel like, ‘Oh sh–, in order for it to be done the way I see it in my head, I’m going to have to do this sh– myself.’”

Additionally, Beyoncé explained the power of investing in yourself. The power of the dollar only extends but so far if you don’t truly believe in your capabilities. “Every single check ain’t going to hit your pocket, and that’s only if you truly believe in yourself. Believing in yourself is investing in yourself — and she taught me that,” Teyana Taylor continued. “If the Beyoncé is this way and she’s so grounded and she’s so this, this is the way I need to be.”

Ultimately, Beyoncé’s mindset and attitude were especially noteworthy to Taylor. As she ascended through the ranks of music and film alike, it’s something she has continued to carry with her. “And [Beyoncé], being as humble as she is and as grounded as she is, definitely showed me everything that I needed to know. And I don’t take for granted,” she stressed.

Those lessons have clearly taken her far. Teyana Taylor is currently nominated at the Oscars for Best Supporting Actress in One Battle After Another.