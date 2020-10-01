Thai Designer Supports Student Protesters With Edgy New School Uniforms

A Thai clothing designer who rolled out a flashy line of outfits riffing on student uniforms said it was the right time to make a creative statement in support of youth protesters leading an unprecedented pro-democracy movement.

For more than two months Thailand has witnessed mass demonstrations attempting to challenge the status quo in the kingdom, with students leading calls demanding changes to parliament, the constitution, and the all-powerful monarchy.

Videos by VICE

Some of the men’s collection from a new line of clothing by Thai designer Tin Tunsopon. Photo supplied

But some protest supporters have trained their eyes on another target: the white, black, blue and tan Thai school uniforms, which are compulsory in most schools below the college level and have become a symbol of the government’s stubborn resistance to change. Hairstyles have also traditionally been regulated but the education ministry recently agreed to relax the rules as a concession to student demands.

“I want to change the mindset of the old uniform into something more creative because I think the students are in the position of finding their creativity and identity,” 23-year-old design school graduate Tin Tunsopon told VICE News.

Tin recently launched his “post-thesis” line as part of a final project for university, and is now collaborating with the Wacoal lingerie brand.

His work has become his way of supporting the new pro-democracy movement. Some students at the protests showed up donning their school uniforms and others scrawled slogans over their white shirts.

“I think the movement is very important because they push the boundaries of an old mindset of the previous generation,” he said. “We live in the same old tradition for so long and it doesn’t do us good.”

“It’s not just about changing the dress design but it’s about how to accept the fact that people have the freedom to dress in today’s society and that we should not have dressing rules,” he added.

Women’s collection from the new line of clothing by Tin Tunsopon. Photo supplied.

The women’s outfit features elongated pleated skirts and expanded collars for the top while still using the white and navy blue color scheme of the typical uniform. The men’s line features long-sleeved shirts or white coats, with shorts available in familiar school colors blue and tan.

The outfits aren’t cheap though. Prices start at around $100 and can cost as much as $500.