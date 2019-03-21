Here’s Where Thai Political Parties Stand On Issues That Matter To the Youth

With democratic elections around the corner, Thailand’s future looks like it could drastically change.



It’s no secret that the nation has had a rough past with elections. Upset outcomes and dissatisfied results historically led to protests and clashes. Decades of political instability repeatedly resulted in military coups as a go-to solution for the country’s tenacious political discontent. But finally, many are hopeful that this election could return Thai society to a semblance of democracy. The youth, in particular, are enthusiastic about the country’s potential to transform.



VICE took a look at which parties support issues that matter to Thailand’s young voters. From freedom of speech, to gender equality, to education, and more, here’s where top political parties stand.



Although there are 32 parties officially listed on the ballot, we looked at the eight largest and most popular parties making headlines to help guide young Thai voters in making their decision.

Freedom of Speech

Videos by VICE

Freedom of expression is a widely discussed topic in Thailand right now, but is also a bit of a sensitive issue. When speaking to young voters, it’s arguably one of the most important topics of concern. Under the junta, freedom of speech has suffered. Activists are routinely arrested or under threat of arrest, journalists are sent to attitude adjustment trainings, and rights groups have flagged an array of speech restrictions. Young voters are understandably worried that this growing climate of speech suppression could impact their own lives.

Parties that we found uncertain on free speech have been open about possibly supporting General Prayut Chan-Ocha’s nomination, or forming a government coalition with the junta’s party, Phalang Pracharat. No surprise there considering the military government isn’t huge on free speech.

Pheu Thai, the main proxy party for Thaksin Shinawatra, has consistently voiced the importance of a democracy founded on human rights. Watana Muangsook, from Pheu Thai Party, said during a panel discussion recently: “Our first and foremost policy is to respect the right to freedom of expression.” The Democrat party has also made it very clear that they absolutely do not support junta leader, Gen Prayut Chan-Ocha. They released this bold video where Abhisit Vejjajiva, the party’s main face, unequivocally rejects supporting Prayut. However, analysts are wondering if they will still support the junta’s party, Phalang Pracharat, if Prayut was no longer the lead candidate.

Future Forward Party have been upfront about supporting free and fair elections and uplifting free speech. They have repeatedly highlighted the importance of freedom of expression as a crucial component to authentic democracy. However, leaders from People’s Reform Party and Action Coalition for Thailand are open to the possibility of creating a coalition with the junta’s Phalang Pracharat.

Education



It’s no secret that Thailand’s education system needs improvement. From elementary school all the way up to university, the country’s education continues to receive criticism. In 2017, Bloomberg Innovation Index ranked Thailand at number 46 out of 50 – with 50 being the worst. The same year, UNESCO released a report claiming that the Thai education system has failed international standards. Another report from the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) says that Thailand’s scores have plunged to 54 out of 70 assessed countries – and that a third of Thailand’s 15-year-olds were “functionally illiterate.” This begs the question: what parties are focused on improving education?

The good news is – it looks like they all are. In one way or another, all of the leading parties have voiced support for raising educational standards.





Back in December, party members met for a panel discussion to talk about education reform. Pheu Thai said they support decentralising power from the Education Ministry to local state-run schools. This way they’d have more control over who they hire and how they manage their own faculties based on the local population.



Members from the Democrat party said pretty much the same thing, explaining they are also for decentralisation. The Future Forward Party have repeatedly called for improved school systems too. Even members from Phalang Pracharat, the junta’s proxy party, said it supported allocating power from the Education Ministry across the country to rural schools.

Improved Minimum Wage



Another hot topic among young voters is an improved minimum income. Thailand has a reputation for having a startlingly low minimum rate per day. Although minimum wage increased in 2018, from 305 baht ($9.62) a day, to 325 baht ($10.25) we found that among students and young working Thais ,almost all support raising minimum wage.





Gender Equality



Gender equality is certainly one of the more important topics among young Thai voters. Thailand has a reputation for being an open society when it comes to social issues such as gay rights and gender equality. But according to Thailand’s LGBTI community, the country still has a long way to go. Thailand has been seriously considering passing a bill that would allow same-sex civil unions, and it’s looking like it will probably pass. However, the bill appears to still be missing some fundamental rights. Millennial voters are looking at what parties are open to more LGBTI inclusivity and women’s rights.









Both Future Forward Party and Thai Local Power Party have been widely supportive of LGBTI rights and gender equality. They also both have open members of the LGBTI community working in senior level positions.



Pheu Thai’s front runner, Sudarat Keyuraphan, is a woman, and they’ve consistently supported gender equality in many discussions, speeches, and published policies.



Environment



Lastly, the environment is clearly an important issue to young voters. Over the past few months, it’s become increasingly obvious that Thailand is facing worsening levels of pollution. All through January and February, Bangkok was clouded in a dangerous smog that seriously worried the entire city. The government issued warnings to stay inside, wear masks, and even shut down schools during the worst phase. Thailand has also been found to be one of the world’s leading countries in plastic consumption and waste. Naturally, Thailand’s youth are over it and they’re asking for solutions.



Last week, four parties met for an election debate on their environmental policies. They talked about a Thailand with less pollution, a cleaner country, and sustainable environmental solutions that could decrease plastic waste among others.





