Thanks Internet! There’s Now an Online Emulator of the TR-808 Drum Machine

We’re not going waste your time with a long intro, because soon you’ll be making acid and house tracks on your browser. This online Roland TB-303 emulator has already been making the rounds on the internet; you can use to build trance tracks that would have made you into a 90s millionaire. Now there’s also a web app that comes pretty close to the sound of the Roland TR-808 and TR-909 drum machines. This thing even has its own ‘record’ button as well as the ability to export your creation to WAV format. For inspiration, perhaps take a listen to eight of the most important songs made with an 808. Have fun!

Click here for the TB-303 emulator.

Videos by VICE

Click here for the TR-808 emulator.