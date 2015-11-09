That Three Year Old DJ Just Won South Africa’s Got Talent

If there is one thing we pride ourselves on here at THUMP, it’s championing new and emerging artists. This is no more true than of DJ Arch Jr, an upcoming talent we spotted in South Africa back in April. Well it’s been a big year for DJ Arch Jr, who is now three years old, having set out on the process of auditioning for South Africa’s Got Talent. Well, that process has now come to an end and excitingly DJ Arch Jr has won. His final performance was another thrilling exercise of watching a child standing behind a controller, occasionally flicking switches and twiddling knobs. Watch his stunning, winning set below followed by the moment he won, apparently beating a puppet.

If there’s one thing we will miss about watching DJ Arch Jr, it’s going to be that wonderful smile. You know, the smile that says “I’m loving this. This, standing on this stage DJing on national television in front of millions of people, is exactly what I want to be doing.” Here’s to you Arch Jr, loving life! Never confused, always in control…

Via Eyewitness News.