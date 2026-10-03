That Time Eminem Dissed Another Rapper and Almost Immediately Regretted It: ‘This Might Be Too Far’

Nothing used to be off-limits with Eminem. He would tear into any and every celebrity and public figure in America. Occasionally, they would result in very bizarre feuds like with Mariah Carey. Sometimes, it would get ugly and personal, like with Ja Rule and Benzino. Other times, they were seemingly random potshots at the most popular figures of the moment.

That brand of edginess quietly proved to be extremely influential. No one thrived in their provocation more than Tyler, The Creator. He spent many of his early mixtapes and albums rapping with Em’s horror-core style and his penchant for making fun of popular artists. Tyler took shots at anyone from Bruno Mars to NBA champion Tony Parker.

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Although he was very open in his admiration of Eminem, he also wasn’t afraid to voice his opinion on his newer work either. In the past, he tweeted how much he hated Slim Shady’s Shady XV and his collaboration with Beyoncé, “Walk On Water”.

As a result, the Detroit legend got pretty defensive and dissed Tyler, The Creator on his 2018 track “Fall”. There, he called him a homophobic slur in reference to him making allusions to his sexuality on the 2017 album Flower Boy. Then, Em trashed the fact that he was openly a fan of D12 and that if Tyler wanted to criticize him, he had to be “at least as good or better.”

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Eminem Once Dissed Tyler, The Creator and Regretted it Almost Immediately

In an interview with Sway revolving around his 2018 album Kamikaze, Em candidly admitted that he wished he hadn’t used such a slur in order to diss Tyler, The Creator. Upon reflecting on his backlash, Eminem realized that he hurt other people beyond the Odd Future rapper.

“I think the word that I called him was one of the things where I felt like this might be too far. In my quest to hurt him, I realized I was hurting a lot of other people. It was one of the things that I kept going back to. Not feeling right with this,” Eminem explained.

Tyler, The Creator didn’t even flinch at this diss. At the time, he admitted to playing a video game with friends, hearing the line, rewinding it, and then shrugging it off. “Did you ever hear me publicly say anything about that? Because I knew what the intent was. He felt pressured because people got offended for me. Don’t get offended for me. We were playing Grand Theft Auto when we heard that. We rewound it and were like: ‘Oh.’ And then kept playing,” he recalled to The Guardian.

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV)