“That’s Just Not Him”: Gucci Mane’s Ex-Manager Claims His Wife Drugged Him for ‘Breakfast Club’ Interview

The mental health of Gucci Mane has been a hot topic of debate since his interview on Breakfast Club. Alongside his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir, he candidly opened up about his bouts with schizophrenia and his struggles with it to this day. Ultimately, his partner takes initiative in trying to minimize his episodes as best as humanly possible. However, this led to people like Nicki Minaj claiming that he was actually being controlled and didn’t have free will. Now, his old manager is echoing a similar sentiment.

Recently, Debra Antney, ex-manager of Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame’s mom, spoke with V. Lenore for an interview. There, she calls Gucci’s wife Keyshia “the handler” and says that what she saw in the video wasn’t the man she once managed. “That’s not the [Gucci] that I know. It just did not seem like him. But there’s many rumors about that relationship, period. That’s not him. In a million years, you wouldn’t get to make me believe that either he wasn’t drugged up or something wasn’t going on with him there. That’s just not him,” Antney says.

Videos by VICE

Ex-Manager Debra Antney Claims Gucci Mane was ‘Drugged Up’ during ‘Breakfast Club’ Interview

Additionally, Debra argues that Ka’Oir had no business sharing all of his personal affairs in public like that. All she sees is someone desperate to soak up the attention, questioning some of the legitimacy of the mental health claims. But ultimately, Antney knows what it’s like to deal with Gucci Mane and take him to hospitals in bad times.

This echoes a similar sentiment from Nicki Minaj. In one of her trademark tangents online, she called Ka’Oir all kinds of fake and narcissistic. “Why would they have had to talk to you? You see how you just revealed that it was not about Gucci Mane, you silly h*e?” Nicki Minaj rants. “I’m no psychology major and I don’t know much about much—but boy, do narcissists sure have a way of pushing themselves to the front by any means necessary. They will step on you. They will kick you… You dishonored your husband. You do not honor Gucci Mane… People who have eyes to see, and really see, know what you did to him and why you did it that day.”

Moreover, Nicki argues that Gucci Mane barely has any agency over himself due to his wife. It’s all some ploy for power and control, according to the Pink Friday rapper. “If you love Gucci as a person, and if you have intelligence and wisdom, you will understand the play that was played,” Nicki Minaj adds of Gucci Mane. “She just in one quick trick of the hand took everything from him. She can start and stop his life now as she deems fit. He has just relinquished for the world to see all his authority over himself, over his mind, over his music. Now watch what happens next.”