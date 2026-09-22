‘That’s My Husband!’: Taylor Swift Goes Wild After Travis Kelce’s Touchdown, and NFL Fans Have Thoughts

Taylor Swift is a very supportive wife. She’s almost always there, supporting her husband, Travis Kelce, and his teammates on the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the team’s most recent game, Swift went wild after her hubby got a touchdown, yelling, “That’s My Husband!” while pointing to her wedding ring. The moment was caught on camera—and posted on social media—and NFL fans have thoughts about it.

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One person quipped, “They don’t cut to her when he dont catch the ball tho,” with a laughing emoji. Someone else fired back, “As a Chiefs fan, this is making me want to put my phone in the microwave. Chiefs fans don’t wanna see [this s**t].”

Many NFL fans were not feeling the love that Taylor Swift had for Travis Kelce scoring a touchdown

“So surprised that she would make it about herself,” a third person replied sarcastically, while one more individual added, “We are all equally annoyed, I’m sure.”

To be fair, not everyone hated the celebration. “Why y’all hate so much?” one suportive fan asked. “She’s one of the most famous ppl on earth; supporting her man was the problem?” Another fan wrote, “I love this!!!”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married in July 2026

The viral moment comes just a few months after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said their I Dos. On July 3, 2026, the two got married at Madison Square Garden in New York City. They’d previously annoucned their engagement in August 2025.

Swift and Kelce first started dating back in 2023. Shortly thereafter, she started showing up more at his football games. Speaking to TIME the same year, she spoke about being caught on camera when she was just there to cheer on her boyfriend.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she said. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she added. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.

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