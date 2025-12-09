Stock Up For Christmas With Sales on THC, CBD, and More

Christmas may be weeks away but if you like to get your gifts online, you’ll need to move quickly to make sure they arrive in time for the big holiday. Whether you’re treating yourself to some extra goodies to survive the holiday or buying gifts for a loved one, you’re in luck. Brands like Cornbread Hemp, 1906, Jaded CBD all have excellent sales to help you stock up without depleting your weed budget.

So if you slept on Black Friday deals but still want to save money, we’ve got you covered with all the best weed sales in one place. Just make sure you check out soon so your goodies arrive in time for the big day.

THC, CBD, and Beyond: The Best Christmas Weed Sales

Cornbread Hemp

Cornbread Hemp has it all, from THC gummies and drinks to CBD for sleep, pets, and more. Knock out multiple gifts with THC for the weed lovers and CBD for the loved one who just needs better sleep or stress management. Take 30% off sitewide now with BREAD30.

Mr. Hemp Flower

This brand has extended its Black Friday sale so you’ll want to act quickly before it ends. Right now, you can get 40% off the site, which includes delta-8, delta-9, and THCa flower. Use code BF2025 at checkout. Mr. Hemp Flower is also offering a mega bundle deal at 50% off five exclusive bundles while supplies last.

Just Delta

For the gummy fiend in your life, take 30% off all Fantasy gummies with code GUMMY30. The code only works for their Fantasy line, so make sure you’re checking out with the right gummies in your cart to seal the deal.

1906

If you’re stocking up, 1906 is offering 20% off purchases of $100 or more this holiday season. The sale ends December 14th, so get your order in quickly. Use the code HOLIDAY20 to redeem. Or you can buy two tins and get one free with code TINSEL.

Galaxy Treats

For the serious stoner in your life, Galaxy Treats is offering 25% off sitewide with code HOLIDAYS25. The sale ends December 15th, so don’t put this one off. From edibles and disposable vapes to THCa pre-rolls and flower, there’s something for everyone. I’ve tried their THCa pre-rolls and can vouch for their out-of-this-world effects.

Jaded CBD

If you’re looking to give the gift of relief and support a woman-owned brand this holiday season, check out Jaded CBD’s sitewide 25% off sale. Just use code GIFT25 from now through December 31. (I have nothing but great things to say about their Sleep Tight gummies.)

Carmen’s Medicinals

For the results-driven loved one in your life, Carmen’s Medicinals has a great CBD lineup. Take 30% off sitewide right now with code CARM30. Whether you’re shopping for wellness, sleep, relief, or anything in between, Carmen’s Medicinals likely has a product to fit your needs.