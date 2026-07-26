The 10 Best Hip-Hop and R&B Songs of 2026 (So Far)

Halfway through 2026, there have been a ton of blockbuster releases. From J. Cole to Kanye West to Don Toliver to three Drake albums, mainstream rap fans have been spoiled. However, the cream of the crop exists a little further underneath the surface. Hip-hop and R&B bubbling from the underground has been extremely rewarding, with artists coming back for the first time in years to new voices altogether. The best part? There’s still plenty of time for more great music to close out 2026.

For now, Noisey selects the top 10 best hip-hop and R&B songs of 2026.

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10 of the Best Hip-Hop and R&B Songs of 2026 Over Halfway Through the Year

“BOY IN RED” by Isaiah Rashad and SZA

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Isaiah Rashad and SZA are proving to be one of our all-time great pairings for duets. They’re the modern-day Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. Rashad’s smoky, southern drawl with SZA’s wispy cooing makes for some of the most addictive records in a given year.

This time, the pair came together for “BOY IN RED”, where Rashad invokes Prince’s “If I Was Your Girlfriend” and croons about kissing nirvana.

“Miss Mango” by Laila!

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Laila! plays the greatest friend you could ask for on “Miss Mango”, where she sticks up for her friend amidst her toxic romance or awful personal decisions. A bad boyfriend, drunken nights missing her thong, she sweetly stands by her side regardless. Laila! acts as the wise sage who promotes self-love rather than relying on others to fill the void. “I’m not here to make fun of you/Oh, I’m sorry he did that to you, yeah/You should try and fall in love with your attitude/Miss Mango, motherf**k that dude,” Laila! lovingly croons.

“CHANGEZ” by zayALLCAPS and JAIYN

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“CHANGEZ” is classic yearning, where you’ll cry in the club over missing one last hug. But what really shines is the musicianship from zayALLCAPS, who welds 80s R&B synth with Zapp & Roger talkbox singing and moody electronics from the late 2000s.

“other side.” by Brent Faiyaz

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If the frequent complaint was Brent Faiyaz’s lack of vocal range, “other side.” proves he can hit any note. The real gift is his knack for harmonies, where his raw falsetto gets bolstered by echoey reverb and stacked vocals. The biggest lesson R&B singers should learn is to just do one more take. It’ll never hurt.

“Thug” by G Herbo

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You would think after 10 years, G Herbo would eventually run out of interesting ways to describe his rough upbringing. But it’s so much more than just pain raps. The Chicago legend grapples with survivor’s guilt and the sobering consequences of his decisions. “I ain’t scared, I made my bed, I know I might not go to Heaven,” Herbo shrugs on “Thug”.

Maybe he’s done far too much dirt to be saved. But that’s why all of his songs sound urgent, as if he could lose everything at any moment. If he’s gone, there’s no second chance, no redemption. There’s an existential weight to his war stories and flexes alike.

“Fête Feeling” by Pz’

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A lot of Young Thug’s greatest disciples all quietly follow the same protocol. Lots of vocal warbling, bendy flows, and inventive slang and adlibs over the toughest trap beats you could imagine. After a while, Thug’s acolytes can start to blend in after a while, making you wonder why you aren’t just playing Barter 6 instead.

But Pz’ separates himself from the pack through varied taste and sheer charisma. Similar to Young Thug seamlessly fitting his eccentricities into R&B, pop, and country in the past, the Atlanta-based model-turned-rapper glides on the rocky, robust drums on “Fête Feeling”. For some reason, he’s still hollering at girls on Skype in 2026 and musing about different designer brands with the kind of color that makes you feel inadequate about your closet.

“FENDER” by cam okoro

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The song of the summer concept is dead. When you’re experiencing 90-degree humidity in October, designated songs for seasons are practically an ancient concept. But cam okoro’s “FENDER” takes us back to the days when summer vacation was all that mattered. On the hook, he coos and catcalls like it’s modern-day Grease. Okoro threads a fine line of charm with earnest devotion and timeliness with brash confidence. “Who’s better for you than me? That’s right,” he smirks.

“idea 1” by Kelela

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Oftentimes, people put R&B in a bubble. If it doesn’t sound like the 90s or a distinct sense of songwriting, it’s too far left. Then, you end up with people flatly categorizing artists like Kelela in the vague “alternative” bubble.

But “idea 1” asks a fascinating musical question: how do you blend shoegaze into a genre that bred Teddy Pendergrass? Kelela softly croons over scorched guitars that lead to this intense unease. Through her delivery, she closely mirrors Janet Jackson, another trailblazer who was unafraid to tinker with different styles. But you never thought for a second that Janet Jackson wasn’t R&B. Why can’t we do the same for Kelela?

“The Feeling” by Steve Lacy

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Steve Lacy would rather die with his heart on his sleeve than hide how he feels. “The Feeling” sees the Odd Future alum agonize over mixed signals. “I’m not scared to bleed, you know our history,” Lacy sings before nakedly questioning his partner’s love for him. It’s better to know where you stand rather than lie in the gray area, unsure of where you stand when you love them unabashedly.

“Everythang Pinka” by Monaleo and Teezo Touchdown

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“Everythang Pinka” proves that the kids yearn for the days of 106 & Park. Over tropical production, Monaleo sculpts the kind of record you’d imagine Ashanti would’ve made in her prime. “I’m lookin’ for a pleaser/Can you tell me have you seen him?/Tell him that I need him

He know everythang pinka” she coos in a music video that reflects Cam’ron’s pink mink coat.

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)