The 10 Best Pool Party Bangers in the World…Ever!

Dip in the Pool – On Retinae

You can’t just blaze into a pool party at the deep end. That’d be incredibly unbecoming. You’ve got to ease yourself in, stroke by stroke, building up the confidence to playfully bat a beach ball away. This is the perfect lighter than air soundtrack for that. You’re doing it. You’re really having fun!

Ned Doheny – Get It Up For Love (Coyote Edit)

Things are starting to heat up now. You can smell the sizzle of sausages on a BBQ somewhere. You’re feeling great. You’ve got a poolside swagger going on, knocking back cocktail after cocktail, splashing anyone who gets near you. This is your party and by god you’re going to enjoy it.

Russ Abbot – Atmosphere

Oh, what an atmosphere /I love a party with

/a happy atmosphere /so, let me take you there /and you and I’ll be dancin’ /in the cool night air.

Tatsuro Yamashita – Love Talkin’

Look at you, ‘accidentally’ bumping lilos with the girl you’ve had your eye on all afternoon. You offer her a beer. She accepts. Things are looking good. They’re looking very good. It might be love talkin’.

Barbara Roy – If You Want Me

The pool’s really bumping now. There’re smiles everywhere. All shirts are off. Someone’s just bought a massive bowl of punch out. You’re smashing cup after cup. You’re playing it cool. You’re really getting somewhere.

Black Cock – Love is Everything

The early evening brings with it a sense of promise. By now you’ve hit the slides, you’ve partnered up for a few games of swimming pool volleyball. All around you there’s an enormous sense of well being. Right now, love really is everything.

Le Knight Club – Tropicall

Drinks out of coconuts? Why not. Why fucking not.

Murat Tepeli – Forever (Prosumer’s Hold Me Touch Me Remix)

Night’s fallen. You’re swimming in the dark. Anything could happen. Everything might happen. Make it happen.

Byron Stingily – Get Up Everybody

C’MON GET UP EVERYBODY C’MON GET UP EVERYBODY C’MON GET UP EVERYBODY.

David Morales – Needin’ U II

Jesus Christ. Jesus fucking Christ. Imagine it. Imagine bombing down a waterslide and emerging to this. Just imagine it. This is heaven on earth. This is it. This is exactly how you imagined life would be. This is it. This is the sound of pure joy, pure ecstasy.

