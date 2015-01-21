VICE
The 10 Best Sets from The BPM Festival 2015

Dry your eyes, amigo. It’s over. The BPM Festival 2015 has drawn to a close. Over 85 official showcases, hundreds of DJs, thousands of revelers, and approximately 1.5 million tacos all converged upon Playa Del Carmen to worship the rave gods this past week, and the result was one of the classiest ragers the world has ever witnessed.

Thanks to the smartypants posse over at BE-AT.TV, many of the sets from BPM are recorded and forever enjoyable. Wherever they weren’t, we scoured the internet to find some of our own favorites from our week in Playa Del Carmen. Check ’em out:

Manik at OVUM
Danny Daze at ANTS
Joris Voorn & Nic Fanciulli at La Familia
Carl Cox at Intec Digital
Soul Clap b2b Wolf+Lamb b2b No Regular Play at Crew Love
Martyn (Live) at BPM Live
Solomun at Diynamic
Nicole Moudaber at In the Mood
Solomun b2b Åme at Solomun + 1
Seth Troxler at Circoloco
