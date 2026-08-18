The 10 Best States for Swingers in America, Ranked

When you think of the Bible Belt, lots of stereotypes probably come to mind. A thriving swinging scene? Probably not at the top of the list.

And yet, a new Lovehoney study ranking the best states for swingers in America put Florida, Texas, and Georgia in the top three—a Southern sweep that will either surprise you or won’t, depending on your priors. The study analyzed all 50 states across nine factors, including Google search interest for swinging-related terms, the number of swingers clubs, Reddit community activity, and bars and hotels per capita.

Videos by VICE

It doesn’t claim to count actual swingers—what happens privately stays private—but uses public indicators to assess where the scene is most active and accessible. The top 10 states, according to Lovehoney’s analysis, are:

Florida Texas Georgia Nevada Tennessee California Pennsylvania New York Ohio Michigan

The South Dominates a New Ranking of the Best States for Swingers

Florida’s club count alone is wild—148 swingers clubs, the most in the country, plus a lively Reddit community pulling 44,000 weekly visitors. Texas follows with 93 clubs and the same Reddit traffic as Florida. Georgia earned its spot through a combination of club availability, search interest, and online activity rather than any single dominant metric.

Nevada came in fourth despite scoring a perfect 100 out of 100 for swinging-related Google searches—a sign of how much the other factors pulled the overall score. California ranked sixth overall but runs the most active online community in the country, with 78,000 weekly Reddit visitors and 6,800 weekly contributions. Louisiana, home to New Orleans and one of the largest swinging conventions in the country, landed at No. 13. A city famous for its libertine spirit apparently didn’t translate to the broader state metrics. Delaware came in last, with Lovehoney unable to find a single active swingers Reddit community for the state.

For context on how many people are actually out there: around 4-5% of U.S. adults are currently in consensually non-monogamous relationships, according to research aggregated by Factually, and the 2024 Match Singles in America report found that 31% of singles have explored consensual non-monogamy at some point. Swinging is one subset of that, but it’s a subset with 148 clubs in Florida, so the infrastructure is clearly keeping pace.

Lovehoney recommends doing research on community etiquette and consent before showing up anywhere new, which is sound advice for most social situations and doubly so here. The National Coalition for Sexual Freedom and Swing Lifestyle are both cited as starting points for anyone curious about the scene and looking for somewhere to begin.