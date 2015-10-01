​The 10 Most Played Tracks at TomorrowWorld 2015

By this point, we hope that TomorrowWorld has ended and that you are not some poor, lost set of campers who have been forced to create a community of mud people in the woods. Let’s not forget, though, that there was a festival somewhere amidst all that sadness and chaos.

From my deep, statistical analysis, maintained by cutting-edge technology and a system of check and balances, I found out what the most played tracks at the festival were. So for better or for worse, here they are: The most rinsed tracks of TomorrowWorld 2015 (That’s a rain joke, by the way).

1. Major Lazer & DJ Snake – Lean On (feat. MØ)

You knew this one was coming. This international hit has been a de facto requirement at every festival this season.



2. Tiësto & The Chainsmokers – Split (Only U)

Any time this track started playing, a swarm of flags and totem poles would migrate closer to the stage like a herd of synth-loving animals. And yes, you know Tiësto was guilty of busting this out.



3. Armin van Buuren feat. Eric Vloeimans – Embrace [Live @ TomorrowWorld 2015]

Okay, so Armin only debuted this song during his Sunday night set, but we’ll make an exception for Mr. van Buuren. Note the shout out to everyone who was denied access to the festival that day.



4. VINAI – Techno (Preview) [Available October 5]

Not even officially released yet, this ode to techno (sort of, not really, actually not at all) from your favorite Italian brothers definitely got its fair share of airtime.



5. Henry Fong – Wine Dem (Original Mix)

This song was released a few months back by Henry Fong’s own label Banzai, and DJs have been working it into sets left and right ever since.



6. Ephwurd & Jauz – Rock The Party

It’s not hard to get into a track that repeats the words “rock the party” over and over again. Especially when it comes from Ephwurd (Datsik and Bais Haus) and Jauz.



7. The Weeknd – Can’t Feel My Face (Martin Garrix Remix)

This oft-sampled song needs no introduction…



8. Matisse & Sadko vs Vigel – Tengu

This new song tended to come out once the sun went down, and it received a consistent reaction of everyone collectively losing their minds.



9. Wiwek & Alvaro – Boomshakatak ft. MC Spyder (Original Mix)

Albeit a comparative “oldie” (released a year ago), it’s still a go-to for numerous DJs and was pulled out at all the perfect times.



10. Jack Ü – Skrillex and Diplo – Where Are Ü Now (with Justin Bieber)

We couldn’t finish this list without the truly inescapable song that everyone hates to love (or loves to hate).

