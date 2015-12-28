The 10 Most Unforgettable DJ Complaints of 2015

DJs complain all the time—and a quick scroll through the @DJsComplaining Twitter account, which is both an obnoxious crying room and a hilarious open-source art piece, will confirm this. But not all complaints are made equal. There are DJs who complain in the literal sense, making whiny remarks about flights being delayed or a lack of wifi in certain parts of the world. And then, there are DJs who complain to troll, throw shade at an enemy, or stand up for what they believe in. Whatever the intentions behind them, though, most DJ complaints can be read as a voiced displeasure exacerbated through exaggeration—and they’re pretty much the most entertaining thing on social media you can read. Here, we give you the year’s most unforgettable DJ complaints.



This summer everyone was heated when Lithuanian DJ Ten Walls went on a homophobic rant on Facebook, where he described homosexuals as “people of a different breed” who need to be “fixed.” DUDE, WHAT YEAR IS THIS? When the post when viral, the dance music community banded together in uproar. Ten Walls was subsequently dropped from his booking agency and removed from the bill at multiple music festivals. Then, in a lame attempt to do damage control, Ten Walls tried pandering off a free track via a Lithuanian LGBT site in early December—LOL, because that totally fixes everything. The Bunker resident Mike Servito had the best clap back. ZERO FUCKS GIVEN. *emoji. hands. clapping.*

DJs are most complainy when the #TourLife becomes just too unbearable to endure. These complaints strike when DJs become the innocent victims of flight delays, jetlag, bad hotel service, and shitty wifi that make it feel like the end of the world. The most common DJ complaint is beefing with airlines, which is no better encapsulated or humored by than The Chainsmokers’ legendary 7-hour, 91 tweet rant with United Airlines after being trapped on a plane for several hours this year, complete with kermit sipping Lipton memes and a pic of a bag of dicks.

As artists who rely on digital technology to make and play music, DJs tend to be the types of people that thrive on the latest gadgets and services. That means they usually lose their shit when confronted with outdated ways to do things. Back in April, Dillon Francis went off on UPS about their customs payment policy, which apparently still requires delivery by carrier pigeons. Sorry, we meant, a “check.”

Playing the club circuit is sooo hard. You get flown out, put up in a pad, handed rider amenities up the ass, and paid upwards of $400,000 to play an hour’s worth of music. Then something like the sun being out just has to come along and RUIN EVERYTHING.

Or maybe you’re a DJ who refuses to drink the same brand of beer that the peasants in the crowd are having, since you only, exclusively, drink fine pilsners imported from Belgium.

If you’re still trying to throw more money at your favorite DJs than they’re already taking home, well, George Fitz has this to say to you.

Then there’s those DJs who don’t even make it on the line-up. Twitter Beef King Zomby, who didn’t have as much to shit to tweet this year than he has in the past, had a special message for the festival bookers out there not giving him any love.

Following his earlier beef with ex-One Directioner Zayn Malik, Calvin Harris was clearly feeling some type of way when tabloids in October broke the story that his ex-bae T. Swift dumped him after he allegedly got jacked off in a massage parlor. Calvin took to Twitter to make lawsuit threats, but was only flexing. The best part of the rant is Calvin’s sassy “bye” at the end.

Now we turn to Diplo, who could easily merit an entire article of complaints given all the Ls he took this year after making a kickstarter for Taylor Swift to get an ass (which raised $45) and stealing a girl’s .gif for his Insta. Here, Diplo decided to subtweet all the girls he’s hooked up with over his 35-year lifespan.

Evian Christ, in his own perfectly sardonic way, mocks the SoundCloud DJ sphere for relying too heavily on the same visual and aesthetic trends that pervaded in 2015. As much of a social critique as it is troll, this is the content we’re here for.