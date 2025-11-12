The 10 States With the Dirtiest Hospitals in America, Ranked

Hospitals are supposed to heal you, not give you MRSA. But according to new data from healthcare staffing platform Nursa, some states don’t seem to give a s—t about basic hygiene.

The 2025 report, shared by StudyFinds, analyzed hospital-acquired infection rates, federal inspection reports that mentioned dirty or unsanitary conditions, and patient survey responses about room cleanliness. It covered 794,619 infections reported nationwide in 2023 and more than 13,000 inspection records since 2010. The data was combined into what researchers called the “Dirty Hospital Index.”

Below are the ten states that scored the worst.

1. Delaware

Delaware topped the index with a 9.59 out of 10 for overall dirtiness. Hospitals logged 2,763 infections last year and 48 inspections citing hygiene issues. Over 13 percent of patients said their rooms or bathrooms weren’t consistently clean—the highest rate in the country for such a small hospital system. Nasty. Delaware, do better.

2. District of Columbia

D.C. followed with a score of 9.41. The city’s hospitals recorded 2,253 infections and 33 flagged inspections, alongside the nation’s highest dissatisfaction rate at 16.14 percent. Even top-tier facilities weren’t immune to grime, showing that prestige doesn’t always equal spotless conditions.

3. Alabama

Alabama came in third, with 15,772 infections and 348 inspection reports describing sanitation lapses. Hospitals averaged 2.62 out of 5 for cleanliness, and more than one in ten patients said their rooms were dirty. Persistent understaffing may be compounding the problem.

4. Michigan

Michigan’s 23,810 infections and 370 flagged inspections gave it a score of 8.54. Around 11 percent of patients reported unclean rooms, which is concerning for a state with several of the Midwest’s largest health systems.

5. Connecticut

Connecticut scored 8.41, reporting 8,270 infections and 163 flagged inspections. Patient feedback wasn’t encouraging: nearly 10 percent said their rooms weren’t clean, a surprising figure for a state with relatively well-funded hospitals.

6. North Carolina

North Carolina ranked sixth with 25,908 infections and 317 flagged inspections. Patients rated cleanliness 2.96 out of 5, and more than 10 percent said their spaces weren’t properly maintained. The state’s rapid population growth may be straining older facilities.

7. North Dakota

North Dakota’s smaller hospital network still landed on the list with a score of 8.27. Inspectors cited 144 instances of poor hygiene, and patients rated cleanliness just 2.00 out of 5—the lowest in the nation. Yikes.

8. Missouri

Missouri’s hospitals reported 18,334 infections and 444 inspections mentioning unsanitary conditions. About 9 percent of patients were dissatisfied, giving the state an overall score of 8.20. The data suggests inconsistencies between urban hospitals and rural ones.

9. Maryland

Maryland ranked ninth, with 11,278 infections and 107 flagged inspections. Roughly 11 percent of patients said their rooms weren’t clean, pushing the state’s score to 8.19.

10. Arizona

Arizona closed the top ten with 15,521 infections and 197 flagged inspections. Patients rated cleanliness 2.78 out of 5, while 11 percent expressed dissatisfaction—a warning sign for a state that’s been investing heavily in healthcare infrastructure.

Utah ranked the cleanest overall, followed by Hawaii and Nebraska. Texas, despite logging the most infections by raw count, scored midrange once data were adjusted for hospital volume. So, keep that in mind if you get an open wound in the Lone Star State.

It’s not the grossness that’s alarming; it’s the complacency. Sure, everything needs to be sanitized, but the real problem is whether someone cares. Apparently not.