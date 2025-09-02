The 10 Worst Fast Food Items in America, Ranked

Fast food is supposed to be consistent. Even if it’s not great, you expect the same not-great every time. But a recent nationwide review analysis says some menu items are tanking customer expectations hard.

According to Restaurant Furniture Plus, which analyzed over 1,600 locations from 16 chains, McDonald’s chicken tenders scored the lowest, and they’re not the only ones in trouble. Here are the 10 worst fast food items in America, based on real complaints.

The 10 Worst Fast Food Items in America (Including a McDonald’s Classic)

McDonald’s

1. McDonald’s Chicken Tenders (2.03/5)

Burnt, chewy, dry—or all three. Some reviewers even blamed them for food poisoning. McDonald’s eventually pulled them from the menu, but the reviews live on.

2. Chipotle Rice Bowls (2.35/5)

Underfilled and undercooked, not exactly the grab-and-go meal you were looking for. Customers said they had to dig for the meat and got rice that was either crunchy or soggy, with no in-between.

3. KFC Chicken Tenders (2.56/5)

Smaller than expected and weirdly…fishy. Reviews complained about flavor, texture, and freshness. Basically, everything that makes food good.

KFC

4. KFC Chicken Sandwiches (2.62/5)

Soggy bottoms, burnt buns, and chicken that looked “powdery.” Not exactly the Popeyes competition KFC had hoped for.

5. Panda Express Fortune Cookies (2.63/5)

People weren’t mad they were bad; they were mad they were missing. And when they did show up, they were usually stale and flavorless.

6. Domino’s Wings (2.70/5)

Mushy skin and bland flavor left these at the bottom of the chicken chain. Some said they looked like they came from a cafeteria tray.

7. Chipotle Quesadillas (2.81/5)

Biting into one left some customers wondering if it had ever been heated, or just unwrapped, and hoped for the best.

Pizz Hut

8. Pizza Hut Breadsticks (2.81/5)

Whatever these were supposed to be, reviewers agreed they missed the mark. Not awful enough to yell about, but bad enough to never order again.

9. Papa John’s Wings (2.87/5)

Too small, too dry, and drowning in sauce. Some said they were so chewy they felt microwaved three times over.

10. Domino’s Pasta (2.95/5)

Served in a foil tray with zero texture and even less flavor. Reviewers said it tasted like something you’d get at a rec center snack bar.

It’s one thing to lower your standards. It’s another to feel like you’ve made a mistake the second you take a bite.