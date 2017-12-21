On The VICE Guide to Right Now, VICE’s daily podcast, we delve into the biggest news of the day and give you a rundown of the stories we’re reading, working on, and fascinated with.

Today we zip through the major headlines before sitting down with Lawrence Burney, a writer for Noisey who helped assemble the staff’s list of the 100 best songs of 2017. Lawrence walked us through how the staff voted on the music that defined the year, the compromises they had to make, and why picking a stellar song is even harder than pinning down a killer album.

