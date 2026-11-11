The 11/11 Portal Is Here. Here’s What It Means and How to Make the Most of It.

On Wednesday, November 11, we are experiencing an 11/11 “portal” that many spiritual practitioners and numerologists consider one of the most powerful days of the year. This day might feel like a fresh start, a blank page, and an exciting opportunity to call in new blessings or make necessary changes.

Here’s what you should know about the upcoming date—and how best to spend it.

Videos by VICE

What Is the 11/11 Portal?

According to numerology, the number 1 represents a fresh start—a spark, if you will. That being said, 11/11 brings the ultimate clean slate to manifest your truest desires. Additionally, 1111 is often associated with spiritual awakening, alignment, and enlightenment, making the day feel especially intuitive and mystical.

“The 11/11 portal is a day for new beginnings,” says Lisann Valentin, Certified Spiritual Coach & Breathwork Facilitator at LiV Frequency. “The true power around the event is your state of belief. Yes, you’re going to sense the collective energy around this new beginning. Many of us in spirituality consider these angel numbers the synchronistic way the Universe communicates with us as we play in the game of life. And that makes this world full of awe and wonder.”

Of course, as with most things in life, intention is crucial. If you assign positive meaning to this day, you can use it to set intentions, manifest your dreams, and align yourself with your deepest desires. You don’t need a specific day for this, but think of 11/11 as an excuse to ground yourself, explore your spiritual side, and strengthen your sense of purpose and fulfillment in this world.

11/11 Rituals for Manifestation

Many spiritual practitioners believe 11/11 is the perfect day for manifesting. Thankfully, you don’t need to go above and beyond with your intention-setting or goal-planning. Rather, sit quietly with yourself and reflect on what you’d like to call in over the next few months or year, similar to how you would on New Year’s Eve/Day.

Valentin advises asking yourself the following questions:

What am I available to receive?

What new experience am I available to say yes to?

What wants to emerge from me?

As you answer these questions, you might be shocked to learn more about yourself and what you’d like to call into your life going forward. Trust your intuition.

“Those questions alone are enough,” she says. “Make a ceremony of it, engage the elements, light a candle, journal, dance through it. You can invite the answer to those questions to come on 11/11 or in the days that follow, because truth be told, it’s not the day that’s the portal; it’s YOU. You make the day.”

According to Valentin, so long as you’re in tune with yourself, you can’t go wrong.

“Whether your ceremony is a cup of coffee, or a sound bath, a whole breathwork journey, it’s gonna be exactly right,” she says. “Yes, the day is potent, but you know what? So are you. Don’t let anyone stress you into believing you have to do more. You just get to BE.”