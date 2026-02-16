The 12 Rising Signs in Astrology and What Yours Says About You

If you’re into astrology, you’ve likely heard of the term “Big 3.” This includes a person’s sun, moon, and rising signs, which describe their core identity, emotional world, and projected facade.

A person’s rising signm also called their “ascendant,” describes how they feel comfortable showing up in the world. It might hint at their insecurities, highlighting the gap between their true self and the external image they portray. Think of your rising sign as the mask you wear when you go out into the world.

To find your rising sign, you must know the exact date, time, and location of your birth. Once you have that information, use one of the countless credible astrology sites/platforms to calculate your chart.

Know where your ascendant lies? Here’s what your rising sign says about you.

1. Aries

If you have an Aries rising, you might present more fiery than others. Your passion and zest for life are among the first things people notice about you. While you can come off a bit rash and harsh at times, you also have a magnetic energy that makes people want to be around you.

2. Taurus

If your ascendant is in Taurus, you likely come off grounded and chill. People appreciate the sense of comfort and warmth you provide them, though at times, you might seem a bit stubborn and settled in your ways.

3. Gemini

Gemini risings are multifaceted characters. If you have this placement, you might catch people off-guard with your many sides. However, your depth—coupled with your social nature—is also highly appealing to others.

4. Cancer

If you have a Cancer rising, you might appear softer than you actually are, depending on the rest of your chart. Cancers are incredibly nurturing and emotional, and having your ascendant in Cancer means others perceive you through this lens.

5. Leo

Leo risings are the superstars of the zodiac. This placement exudes confidence, ambition, and self-assurance—some of which might be a facade, depending on the rest of your chart.

6. Virgo

If your rising sign is Virgo, you likely come off as incredibly organized, practical, and analytical. Oftentimes, Virgo risings appear more cut-throat and closed off than they truly are. In fact, you might intimidate those around you, even if it’s unintended.

7. Libra

Libra risings are charming and magnetic. Their fun-loving facade tends to win over even the most jaded, disinterested people. Odds are, if you have this placement, you’re used to being showered with love and interest.

8. Scorpio

If you have a Scorpio rising, you probably come off a bit intense and intimidating. Many Scorpio risings appear closed off and mysterious, yet alluring and magnetic. However, deep down, you probably have a sensitive soul and a huge heart.

9. Sagittarius

Sagittarius risings tend to be adventurous, philosophical, and free-spirited. To the world, you might appear as fun-loving and spontaneous, but deep down—depending on your other major placements—you might actually be hiding a soft heart.

10. Capricorn

Capricorn risings appear to have everything together, but oftentimes, they’re one minor inconvenience away from a breakdown. If you have this placement, you might project a professional, poised facade.

11. Aquarius

As an Aquarius rising, you might come off a bit extreme—in a good way. People can sense your passion for humanitarianism and likely respect your individuality. You might appear to go against the grain, seeming unconventional and even a bit rebellious in nature.

12. Pisces

Pisces risings give off major artist vibes. From your creativity to your dreamer tendencies, you project a warm, compassionate energy to the world around you. This makes you more approachable than most other signs, as well as inspiring and easy to open up to.