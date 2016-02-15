The 120-Day President: Haiti’s Power Struggle (Dispatch 4)

Haiti’s National Assembly selected Jocelerme Privert as the country’s interim president on Sunday in a move aimed at filling a power vacuum threatening stability in the Caribbean nation, seven days after the departure of Michel Martelly. Martelly ended his five-year presidential term on February 7 without a successor, and this the first time in 70 years that Haiti’s parliament has chosen the country’s leader.

This weekend’s marathon legislative session was 12 hours long and involved two rounds of voting, after the first round was too close to call. Following a 30-minute recess between the ballots, the electoral tides turned — going from Privert and rival candidate Edgard Leblanc Fils separated by a handful of votes to an overwhelming victory for Privert. He will be in power for 120 days before another election is held.

VICE News was there for the election of Haiti’s new temporary president, witnessing Privert’s transition from senator to interim president in a matter of 48 hours.

