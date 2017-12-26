The 15 Most Alpha Photos of President Trump’s First Big Year

Donald Trump is probably the hottest president we’ve ever had. The camera loves him, all 328 pounds (just a guess) of raw power and sensuality, and those very blessed press photographers has been capturing his every move—except for when he’s on the golf course, because he’s touchy about that. Here are the sexiest, most iconic pictures of that fine piece of ass we call POTUS from the year of our lord 2017:

1. The Signature!

Photo by Pete Marovich via Pool/Getty Images

Look at that confident signature of a president who definitely has full control of his mental faculties. Look at Mike Flynn, fearless maker of phone calls, beaming on from the background. Simpler times.

2. The Wall!

Photo by RONEN ZVULUN/AFP/Getty Images

One hundred and eight years ago, during the 2016 election, Donald Trump tweeted out an anti-Hillary meme, a picture of his rival with a star of David that read “Most Corrupt Candidate Ever!” This was widely criticized for its anti-Semitic undertones. Since then Trump hasn’t done or said anything that would be offensive to Jews or empowering to anti-Semites. Here he is respecting the Jewish faith in Israel.

3. The Orb!

Photo by Bandar Algaloud/Saudi Royal Council/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Look how comfortable Trump is. Would Obama touch an orb like that? No. He would fear its power. America needs a chief executive who can control the blackest of magic.

4. People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2018 Meets the Holiest Man Alive!

Photo by EVAN VUCCI/AFP/Getty Images

Haha, he’s all, “Fuck you, pope.” Tight.

5. The Country’s Foremost Orator!

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

What a face. Presidential? Yes. Imperial? Absolutely. The sort of thing that is etched into mountains and put onto money? Do you even have to ask?

6. The Hand-Holder

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Finally a president who is not afraid to hold Teresa May’s hand because, ummm, he’s allegedly afraid of falling down? Yes, I also support this.



7. The Truck! Vrooom!

Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Trucks are alpha. Trump is alpha. Trump in the truck is alpha-squared.

8. Those Gorgeous Locks!

Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s definitely real hair enjoying the wind. Majestic, like a dog at full gallop.



9. How It Feels to Just Keep Winning!

Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

A president who just keeps winning inhaling the air of victory. Doesn’t look like a big toddler baby at all. No sir!

10. The Sun Is No Match for the Eyes of the Hottest Man Alive

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Scientific studies show you’re a cuck if you didn’t look directly at the eclipse. Trump looking directly at the sun is just more evidence he’s the most alpha president ever.

11. Holding Hands with the Only Man Who Truly Understands Him

Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images

Being president ain’t easy, but it’s really about the friends you make along the way. While Duterte’s drug war continues in the Philippines, the president bonded with his buddy over how much they both hated Obama. Here they are enjoying some diplomacy.

12. Trump, Like You, Is Not Happy When He Thinks About 2017!

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Haha, so relatable! Facepalm! (Am I doing this right?)

13. Another Picture of Donald Trump That Is Also You Thinking About 2017!

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Same.

14. Just Fucking Kill Me!

Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images

I’ll never be as alpha as Trump wearing his big boy hat. Sad!

15. See You in 2018, Haters!

Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images

Just take that baseball bat, Mr. President, and put me out of my misery.

