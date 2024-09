Everyone who listens to dance music is pretty much going to hell anyway, so EDM and Halloween go together like strobe lights and stimulants. It’s like like Christmas for pagans! You’re running out days to figure out what you’re supposed to dress up as this Hallow’s Eve, so we’ve taken the liberty of scouring the internet to find the best and worst options for your EDM themed halloween costume.

Keep it scary, kids. Here’s what we found:

MAJOR LAZER

RAVER LARRY DAVID

PRETTY GOOD DAFT PUNK

SHITTY DAFT PUNK

UPPERS





DOWNERS

TECHNO DJ

SEXY TECHNO DJ



VERY SEXY TECHNO DJ

UNDEADMAU5

DOBBY THE HOUSE DJ

TA-WIS-TED-FIY-AH-STAH-TAH

IBIZA VETERAN

COCAINE

TOO MUCH COCAINE

STEVE FAUX-KI

90s RAVER

HOUSE MUSIC

KANDI-CORN (a unicorn made of kandi)

A BALANCED DIET