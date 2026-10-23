The $2,000 iPhone Duo Just Launched, and Owners Are Already Reporting Broken Screens

Let’s be honest. Nobody spends $2,000 on a phone and expects it to break a few hours later. Especially if all you’re doing is opening and closing the device.

Well, Apple’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, launched today. Of course, it didn’t take long before reports of cracked screens hit the internet, giving many people who can’t wait to dunk on Apple all the ammunition they need to make jokes online.

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Photos of damaged inner displays, with cracks around the hinge, are already showing up on Reddit and the MacRumors forums. Some photos also show phones with bright lines stretching across one side of the screen. One iPhone Duo owner claims their phone lasted only 6 hours and fewer than 20 openings before it began showing signs of damage. Not ideal, assuming all of these photos/claims are real.

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Everything We Know About the iPhone Duo’s Screens Already Cracking

So, are people really having issues with these new iPhones already? According to PhoneArena, Reddit moderators verified the Australian owner’s damaged phone and replacement after reviewing additional photos and Apple repair paperwork. They couldn’t confirm the cause. The cause of the failure remains unsolved.

Apple hadn’t responded to The Verge’s request for comment at the time of publication, though PhoneArena reported that the owner said an Apple Store technician called it a “day one manufacturing error.” Of course, that isn’t an official statement from Apple.

As for how many iPhone Duos are out in the wild and already damaged, that number also remains a mystery. Odds are this won’t end up resembling the Red Ring of Death fiasco Microsoft dealt with all those years ago, though.