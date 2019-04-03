The 2009 ‘Emma’ Adaptation Understands Austen Is Critiquing Class

With their co-hosts out of action this week, Rob and Austin take a break from the team’s ongoing deep dive into the BBC’s 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice in favor of something altogether different… a deep dive into the BBC’s 2009 adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma. They dig into the story’s class satire, the startling chemistry between leads Romola Garai and Jonny Lee Miller, and their own romantic missteps. And they do all that in just one recording, making this a true Waypoint achievement.

