The 2016 Edition of Medellín​’s Freedom Festival Practiced Peace, Liberty, and Some Really Good Techno

Photos by Julián Gallo.

On March 5, over 7,000 people gathered at the city’s Plaza Mayor for the 2016 edition of Medellín’s Freedom Festival—again honoring themes of peace and liberty with some of the world’s best in techno music. Founded in 2008, this year’s lineup followed suit with past editions, offering 15 nonstop hours of both international and local artists like Ilian Tape’s Zenker Brothers, NYC-based artist, Ambivalent, Italian icon Joseph Capriati, as well as Colombian talents such as Merino, Al3xandria, and Figueroa & Obando

Videos by VICE

Check out photos of this year’s ecstatic edition below.

Astronomical Telegram

Juliana Monsalve

Al3xandría.

Eduardo de la Calle.

Ambivalent and Alexi Delano.

