The 2017 Grammy Nominations Are Out, and Beyonce Is Dominating

The nominations for the 59th Grammy Awards are out, and as expected, the list reflects a year of releases from pop heavyweights including Beyonce’s Lemonade, Rihanna’s Anti, Adele’s 25, and Justin Bieber’s Purpose (the nomination period runs October 1, 2015, to September 30, 2016).
Beyonce dominates the list with a total nine nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Formation” and Album of the Year for Lemonade. She’s followed by Drake, Rihanna, and Kanye West, who pulled in eight nods each.
Chance the Rapper racked up seven nominations, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album for Coloring Book.
Noisey Next artists Anderson .Paak, Gallant, and Maren Morris were among the newcomers to pick up nods. .Paak landed Best New Artist, as well as a Best Urban Contemporary Album nomination for Malibu alongside Gallant’s Ology. Morris earned a total of four nominations: Best New Artist, Best Country Album for Hero, and Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “My Church.”
Other notables include a Best R&B Performance nomination for Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky” and a Best Rap/Sung Performance nod for D.R.A.M. and Lil Yachty’s “Broccoli.”
The awards ceremony for this year’s edition will take place on Sunday, February 12 at 8 PM EST. You can view the full list of this year’s nominees here, but for now, here’s the ones you probably care the most about.
Record Of The Year
Adele – “Hello”
Beyoncé – “Formation”
Lukas Graham – “7 Years”
Rihanna – “Work (feat. Drake)”
Twenty One Pilots – “Stressed Out”
Album Of The Year
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Adele – 25
Justin Bieber – Purpose
Drake – Views
Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide to Earth
Song Of The Year
Beyoncé’ – “Formation”
Adele – “Hello”
Mike Posner – “I Took a Pill in Ibiza”
Justin Bieber – “Love Yourself”
Lukas Graham – “7 Years”
Best New Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Album
Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book
De La Soul – And the Anonymous Nobody
DJ Khaled – Major Key
Drake – Views
Schoolboy Q – Blank Face LP
Kanye West – The Life of Pablo
Best Rap Performance
Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – “No Problem”
Desiigner – “Panda”
Drake Featuring The Throne – “Pop Style”
Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared – “All the Way Up”
ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West – “That Part”
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”
Drake – “Hotline Bling”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream – “Ultralight Beam”
Kanye West Featuring Rihanna – “Famous”
Best Rap Song
Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared – “All the Way Up”
Kanye West Featuring Rihanna – “Famous”
Drake – “Hotline Bling”
Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – “No Problem”
Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream – “Ultralight Beam”
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Adele – 25
Justin Bieber – Purpose
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato – Confident
Sia – This Is Acting
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Flume – Skin
Jean-Michel Jarre – Electronica 1: The Time Machine
Tycho
Underworld – Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future
Louie Vega – Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII
Best Rock Album:
Blink-182 – California
Cage the Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty
Gojira – Magma
Panic! at the Disco – Death of a Bachelor
Weezer – Weezer
Best alternative music album:
Bon Iver – 22, a Million
David Bowie – Blackstar
PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project
Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression
Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Gallant – Ology
King – We Are King
Anderson .Paak – Malibu
Rihanna – Anti
Pop Duo/Group Performance
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – “Closer”
Lukas Graham – “7 Years”
Rihanna featuring Drake – “Work”
Sia Featuring Sean Paul – “Cheap Thrills”
Twenty One Pilots – “Stressed Out”
Snarky Puppy – “Culcha Vulcha”
Best R&B album
BJ the Chicago Kid – In My Mind
Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live
Terrace Martin – Velvet Portraits
Mint Condition – Healing Season
Mya – Smoove Jones
Best Rock Song
David Bowie – “Blackstar”
Radiohead – “Burn the Witch”
Metallica – “Hardwired”
Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”
Highly Suspect – “My Name Is Human”
Best Metal Performance
Baroness – “Shock Me”
Gojira – “Silvera”
Korn – “Rotting In Vain”
Megadeth – “Dystopia”
Periphery – “The Price Is Wrong”
Best Country Solo Performance
“Love Can Go to Hell” — Brandy Clark
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert
“My Church” — Maren Morris
“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
Best Country Song
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
“Die a Happy Man” — Thomas Rhett
“Humble and Kind” — Tim McGraw
“My Church” — Maren Morris
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert
Best Country Album
Big Day In a Small Town — Brandy Clark
Full Circle — Loretta Lynn
Hero — Maren Morris
A Sailor’s Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson
Ripcord — Keith Urban
