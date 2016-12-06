The 2017 Grammy Nominations Are Out, and Beyonce Is Dominating

The nominations for the 59th Grammy Awards are out, and as expected, the list reflects a year of releases from pop heavyweights including Beyonce’s Lemonade, Rihanna’s Anti, Adele’s 25, and Justin Bieber’s Purpose (the nomination period runs October 1, 2015, to September 30, 2016).

Beyonce dominates the list with a total nine nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Formation” and Album of the Year for Lemonade. She’s followed by Drake, Rihanna, and Kanye West, who pulled in eight nods each.

Videos by VICE

Chance the Rapper racked up seven nominations, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album for Coloring Book.

Noisey Next artists Anderson .Paak, Gallant, and Maren Morris were among the newcomers to pick up nods. .Paak landed Best New Artist, as well as a Best Urban Contemporary Album nomination for Malibu alongside Gallant’s Ology. Morris earned a total of four nominations: Best New Artist, Best Country Album for Hero, and Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “My Church.”

Other notables include a Best R&B Performance nomination for Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky” and a Best Rap/Sung Performance nod for D.R.A.M. and Lil Yachty’s “Broccoli.”

The awards ceremony for this year’s edition will take place on Sunday, February 12 at 8 PM EST. You can view the full list of this year’s nominees here, but for now, here’s the ones you probably care the most about.

Record Of The Year

Adele – “Hello”

Beyoncé – “Formation”

Lukas Graham – “7 Years”

Rihanna – “Work (feat. Drake)”

Twenty One Pilots – “Stressed Out”

Album Of The Year

Beyoncé – Lemonade

Adele – 25

Justin Bieber – Purpose

Drake – Views

Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Song Of The Year

Beyoncé’ – “Formation”

Adele – “Hello”

Mike Posner – “I Took a Pill in Ibiza”

Justin Bieber – “Love Yourself”

Lukas Graham – “7 Years”

Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Album

Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book

De La Soul – And the Anonymous Nobody

DJ Khaled – Major Key

Drake – Views

Schoolboy Q – Blank Face LP

Kanye West – The Life of Pablo

Best Rap Performance

Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – “No Problem”

Desiigner – “Panda”

Drake Featuring The Throne – “Pop Style”

Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared – “All the Way Up”

ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West – “That Part”

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”

Drake – “Hotline Bling”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream – “Ultralight Beam”

Kanye West Featuring Rihanna – “Famous”



Best Rap Song

Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared – “All the Way Up”

Kanye West Featuring Rihanna – “Famous”

Drake – “Hotline Bling”

Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – “No Problem”

Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream – “Ultralight Beam”

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Adele – 25

Justin Bieber – Purpose

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman

Demi Lovato – Confident

Sia – This Is Acting

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Flume – Skin

Jean-Michel Jarre – Electronica 1: The Time Machine

Tycho

Underworld – Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future

Louie Vega – Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII

Best Rock Album:

Blink-182 – California

Cage the Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty

Gojira – Magma

Panic! at the Disco – Death of a Bachelor

Weezer – Weezer

Best alternative music album:

Bon Iver – 22, a Million

David Bowie – Blackstar

PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project

Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Beyoncé – Lemonade

Gallant – Ology

King – We Are King

Anderson .Paak – Malibu

Rihanna – Anti

Pop Duo/Group Performance

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – “Closer”

Lukas Graham – “7 Years”

Rihanna featuring Drake – “Work”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul – “Cheap Thrills”

Twenty One Pilots – “Stressed Out”

Snarky Puppy – “Culcha Vulcha”

Best R&B album

BJ the Chicago Kid – In My Mind

Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live

Terrace Martin – Velvet Portraits

Mint Condition – Healing Season

Mya – Smoove Jones

Best Rock Song

David Bowie – “Blackstar”

Radiohead – “Burn the Witch”

Metallica – “Hardwired”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heathens”

Highly Suspect – “My Name Is Human”

Best Metal Performance

Baroness – “Shock Me”

Gojira – “Silvera”

Korn – “Rotting In Vain”

Megadeth – “Dystopia”

Periphery – “The Price Is Wrong”

Best Country Solo Performance

“Love Can Go to Hell” — Brandy Clark

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

“My Church” — Maren Morris

“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

Best Country Song

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

“Die a Happy Man” — Thomas Rhett

“Humble and Kind” — Tim McGraw

“My Church” — Maren Morris

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

Best Country Album

Big Day In a Small Town — Brandy Clark

Full Circle — Loretta Lynn

Hero — Maren Morris

A Sailor’s Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Ripcord — Keith Urban

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

