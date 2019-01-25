The 2019 Game Rush Is Here and We’re Already Struggling to Keep Up

Last week, Waypoint Radio’s special guest Adam Conover made a request: Make the Friday podcast longer. Well, we’re not saying this is our new policy, but for Adam and everyone else desperate for more listening material, we hope this giant-sized, nearly three hour long episode provides adequate accompaniment on your journey through the weekend.

Where are we going? So many places. Travel with us to a pair of post-apocalyptic futures with Austin’s hands-on impressions of of Far Cry New Dawn and Metro Exodus, then to the police station of Resident Evil, where zombie men in hats kick down doors to chase Patrick. Rob will transport you to the final days of the Roman empire in At the Gates, where he leads a tribe of clans trying to start a new worlds. Austin also guides us to to a world of fighter jets, politics, and dog JPEGs. And, of course, Natalie shares her Time at Portia. What’s Portia? As you’ll find out soon enough, I’m not sure anyone knows…

Discussed: Resident Evil 2, At the Gates, My Time at Portia, Ace Combat 7, Far Cry New Dawn, Metro Exodus, Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War – Tyranids, Serenity, Weezer, Eco

