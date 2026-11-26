Is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade wildly corny and, like, 70 percent ads by volume? Yes. Yes, it is. Am I devastated that my annual tradition of watching it while haphazardly throwing an apple pie together is ruined? Also yes.

Before we get too carried away with our disappointment, though, keep in mind that paradeheads like us will still have a chance to watch. The 2026 parade will still make its way through the streets of New York City, complete with giant balloons, twirling performers, and musical guests. It’s just happening on Saturday, Nov. 28, instead.

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But with the Macy’s Day Parade screeching to a halt (until Saturday), what are we supposed to have on the TV as background noise while we slide a comically large turkey into the oven and hope for the best? Well, for those of you who don’t own a copy of We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story (in which you can watch the 1993 Thanksgiving Day Parade), there are a few options.

What to Watch Instead of the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The first is simply to watch last year’s show, which NBC will air in the usual 8 AM time slot. That HUNTR/X performance was pretty cool, after all.

Then there are the streaming options. Although Thanksgiving doesn’t have quite as many dedicated movies and TV episodes as Christmas, there are more Turkey Day themed watches available than you might think.

Addams Family Values is my first choice (next to We’re Back! – cannot stress enough how imperative it is that everyone see that movie). Wednesday Addams wreaks havoc on a Thanksgiving pageant, which inexplicably takes place at summer camp. What a film.

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Then there’s Planes, Trains and Automobiles, which is widely regarded the best Thanksgiving movie. It’s an hour and a half of John Candy annoying Steve Martin, with their characters becoming unlikely friends enjoying the holiday together at the end.

If you’re looking for a longer watch, have a Friends marathon. There are nine Thanksgiving episodes sprinkled through the show’s 10 seasons, giving you over three hours of classic holiday TV.

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And, of course, we can’t talk about autumn festivities without mentioning Gilmore Girls (listen, I am a millennial woman with millennial woman interests). The entire show could fit soundly in a cozy day of Thanksgiving TV, but “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving” (season 3, episode 9) is the dedicated episode.